UPDATED: Malahat reopened in both directions following car fire

Drive BC says the road will be closed until approximately 3pm

  • Nov. 15, 2018 12:00 a.m.
UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

Drive BC says the Trans Canada highway has been reopened in both directions north of the Malahat summit.

The left lane remains blocked to northbound traffic.

ORIGINAL: 1:30 p.m.

Emergency crews are responding to a car fire on the Malahat.

Traffic has been stopped in both directions approximately one kilometre north of the Malahat Summit.

The vehicle fire is between Whittaker Road and Mill Bay Road, and all lanes are blocked.

According to Drive BC, the road is expected to reopen at 3 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

