Judith Uwamahoro is Black, approximately 4’7″ tall, 80 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes. (Surrey RCMP handout)

UPDATED: Lower Mainland 9-year-old located after police make public plea

Judith Uwamahoro went missing Friday at around 4 p.m. in Surrey

  • Feb. 27, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Mounties were pleading with the public for help to find a missing nine-year-old girl – until she was found Saturday afternoon.

Judith Uwamahoro had last been seen Friday at around 4 p.m. near 99 Avenue and 122 Street in Surrey. She is Black, approximately 4’7″ tall, 80 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes.

Surrey RCMP tweeted out an alert Saturday afternoon, asking anyone with information to call police at 604-599-0502 or report to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Her family and police are concerned for her health and well-being, Mounties said.

At around 1:14 p.m. that same day, Surrey RCMP confirmed the nine-year-old had been located.

