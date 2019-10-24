UPDATED: Lockdown lifted at Laurie Middle School

There was a large police presence at Laurie Middle School on Thursday afternoon, however, an RCMP officer on scene told parents all students are safe.

There was a large police presence at Laurie Middle School on Thursday afternoon, however, an RCMP officer on scene told parents all students are safe.

An RCMP member told a concerned group of parents that police were called to the school based on the report of a gun, which turned out to be an airsoft-type gun being used for a prop in a creative project.

According to a media release following the incident, officers responded to a report of a student carrying a gun in the hallway of the school.

A lockdown protocol was immediately initiated as police flooded the area looking for two youths. Police determined their names and took them into custody, eventually locating an airsoft rifle and a cap gun.

Both youths were released to their parents, and police held a debriefing with LMS staff and students.

“The staff and students at Laurie Middle School did an amazing job of ensuring the safety of all people inside the building. We are thankful that this situation ended quickly with no injuries,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron.