A boat seen burning at Fisherman’s Wharf on Tuesday night. Photo courtesy Martha Pranckuviene

UPDATED: ‘Like something out of an action movie,’ two boats burned in Campbell River fire

Bystanders helped prevent further damage

  • May. 26, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A fire broke out on Tuesday night at Fisherman’s Wharf in Campbell River, severely damaging two boats.

Witness Martha Pranckuviene described two boats that were involved in the fire. The vessels were tied together, and the fire appeared to have started in the smaller of the two boats, she said.

“Not sure if it was marine police but the blue and white boat you see towing it came in super fast, attached the burning boat by a rope and tried to pull it out of the marina,” she said. “Unfortunately the rope burnt off and the boats came apart.”

After it drifted into a nearby aluminum boat, Pranckuviene said the larger boat was towed to where it could no longer harm other vessels.

“The smaller boat was still on fire so the blue and white one spun around to create a wake to drown the flames and tipped it over – it was really like something from an action movie!” she said. “Three explosions came from the bigger boat and it quickly became a shell. Nothing left!”

A video on social media shows a large crowd gathered at the wharf.

“It all happened so quick it really was only for the quick thinking and bravery of the fellow boaters that situation would have been a whole lot worse,” Pranckuviene said.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

