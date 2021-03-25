A large tree fell onto a vehicle in the driveway of a Saanich home off Cedar Hill X Road on March 25. (Devon Bidal/News staff)
UPDATED: Large tree crushes car in front of Saanich home
Tree fell in driveway off Cedar Hill X Road, damaged electrical wires
A large tree fell on a vehicle in the driveway of a Saanich home off Cedar Hill X Road on Thursday morning.
Damage was limited to the car and home, with no injuries reported in the March 25 incident.
Crews from BC Hydro were on scene before 11 a.m. to repair the damaged electrical lines. Traffic was not impacted in the area.
A large tree fell onto a vehicle in the driveway of a Saanich home off Cedar Hill X Road on March 25. (Devon Bidal/News staff)