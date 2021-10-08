UPDATED: Incident cleared, Hwy 97 in Peachland re-opened

The incident happened between Ponderosa and Princeton Avenue in Peachland

The deep red line marks where traffic is at its slowest on Highway 97 in Peachland. (Google Maps)

UPDATE: 4:20 p.m.

DriveBC says the incident has been cleared and that Highway 97 in Peachland is now fully open to traffic again.

—-

A vehicle incident is slowing traffic down on Highway 97 in Peachland.

DriveBC reported the incident happened between Ponderosa and Princeton, stopping traffic in both directions on the highway.

Now, traffic is moving again, albeit slowly. Single-lane alternating traffic is currently in effect in the area.

Drivers should expect delays.

