UPDATED: IHIT looking for witnesses of fatal shooting near Langley Sportsplex

A man in his 40s was found suffering from gunshot wounds at 91A Avenue and 200th Street on Wednesday

Man gunned down Wednesday morning outside of Langley Sportsplex at 91a Ave and 200 Street. (Shane MacKicha/Special to The Star)

Just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Langley RCMP were called to the 20100 block of 91A Avenue after a report of shots fired was received.

Upon police attendance, an adult victim in his 40s was located suffering from multiple gunshot wounds who later succumbed to his injuries.

The area surrounding the scene at 91A Avenue and 200th Street outside the Langley Sportsplex was cordoned off for a significant amount of time and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called; they will be working in partnership with Langley RCMP.

IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang said they have confirmed the idenity for the body, but will not be releasing the man’s name at the time.

“If the victim is who we believe he was very well known to police,” Jang said, noting he had strong gang connections.

Jang asked for witnesses to come forward.

“If you have dash-cam video … it’s very likely you may have in your vehicle on a memory stick right now the very suspect vehicle we are looking for,” he said.

This shooting comes just days after 20-year-old Bailey McKinney was shot dead near the skate park at Coquitlam’s Town Centre Park a man was shot dead in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour.

At this time, Jang said police do not believe the incidents are connected.

Jang added that he feels like a broken record speaking about violence in the Lower Mainland, but was particularly taken aback by the location of this particular incident.

“It’s a skating rink. There’s a playground inside and there were a number of young families here at the Sportsplex at the time of the shooting,” Jang said.

The people believed responsible for the shooting are thought to have driven off in a grey Dodge pickup truck and headed north on the Golden Ears Bridge.

A vehicle matching the description was found burned at 1200 block of Riverside Drive in Port Coquitlam.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

IHIT investigates the shooting Wednesday morning outside of Langley Sportsplex at 91a Ave and 200 Street. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/The Star)

A torched vehicle found in Port Coquitlam is thought to be linked to the shooting in Langley. (Shane MacKicha/Special to The Star)