Highway 3, three kilometres east of the Elko Tunnel is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident according to DriveBC.ca.

Assessment is in progress. There is no detour available.

UPDATED at 11:52am MST

Highway 3, three kilometres east of the Elko Tunnel is now open with single lane alternating traffic in effect. Crews are on scene and an assessment is in progress according to DriveBC.