UPDATED: Highway 1 open after vehicle collision west of Revelstoke

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke now open following vehicle collision.
A vehicle incident at Victor Lake Rd. on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke caused the highway to close according to DriveBC.
The incident happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. according to DriveBC.
OPEN – #BCHwy1 vehicle incident at Victor Lake Rd is clear. #Revelstoke #GoldenBC
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 16, 2021
