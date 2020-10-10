UPDATED: Head-on collision on West Shore Parkway results in minor injuries

RCMP are unsure what caused the crash at this time, but don't suspect drugs or alcohol were involved.

The West Shore Parkway has been closed in both directions as emergency crews respond to a multiple vehicle crash. (Google Maps)

West Shore RCMP and emergency crews responded to a two vehicle head-on collision on the West Shore Parkway Saturday at 12:25 p.m.

RCMP say the passengers of both vehicles were able to walk away with minor injuries and have been transported to hospital. They are unsure at this time why the vehicle that caused the crash crossed into the oncoming traffic’s lane, but there is no indication of drugs or alcohol.

West Shore Parkway was closed in both directions, but RCMP are now re-opening it to regular traffic.

