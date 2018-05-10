Updated: Fruitvale on watch as creek rises

CAO Maturo expects Beaver Creek status over the next 24 to 72 hours to be weather-driven

The Village of Fruitvale is closely monitoring creek levels as water has already flooded adjacent property in Beaver Valley Rotary Park. Sylvia Defosse photo

The Village of Fruitvale is on high alert as the creek continues to rise with spring runoff.

As of Thursday morning, no alerts or orders had been issued.

“Beaver Creek is up to a high level and we are monitoring it,” Chief Administrative Officer Mike Maturo told the Times.

“So far there have been no evacuation alerts, for those alongside the creek within the village, but we are coordinating with the RDKB and considering next steps should the creek continue to rise.”

The village is placing sand and empty sandbags for both Fruitvale and Area A residents to utilize at the Fruitvale regional fire hall on Main Street.

There are no deliveries to private residences.

With the West Kootenay District issuing a heavy rainfall warning for Wednesday night, Maturo says the status of the creek for the next 24 to 72 hours will be driven by weather.

At the end of April, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) pre-positioned 90,000 sandbags across the region for residents at greatest risk of flooding.

The district advised property owners at risk of flooding to stay informed about local conditions, and recommended they develop a personal and family emergency plan that included actions for moving valuable items, livestock or other items to safe locations.

The RDKB warned it was the homeowner’s responsibility to undertake temporary and permanent flood protection works to protect their home and property.

For sand bag information, Fruitvale and Area A residents can contact village at 250.367.7551.