UPDATED: Fox leads in byelection race, Neufeld, Wakelin are second and third so far

Polls close at 8 p.m. and counting ballots begins soon afterwards

UPDATE:

Former Township councillor Charlie Fox is leading with several polling places reporting results, followed by Joel Neufeld and Stacey Wakelin in the seven-candidate race for a spot as a Langley school district trustee.

With results from polling places at George Preston Recreation Centre, James Hill, Lynn Fripps, and R.C. Garnett Elementary reporting, as well as the advance poll in Willowbrook, Fox had 417 votes.

Neufeld was in second place with 339 votes, and Wakelin had 293.

Following them were Phyllis Heppner with 240, Holly Dickinson with 180, Grant Gilmour with 35 and Alex Joehl with 27.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Candidates for the Langley school board byelection will soon learn which one of them will become a new trustee.

Early results from the Langley Township board of education byelection are expected to start coming in shortly after 8 p.m., when the polls close.

Results will be posted on the Township’s website.

The candidates are:

• Holly Dickinson

• Charlie Fox

• Grant Gilmour

• Phyllis Heppner

• Alex Joehl

• Joel Neufeld

• Stacey Wakelin

According to deputy chief election officer Bob Wilson, the ballots dropped off by mail in are to be counted just before the polls close.

“We have special authority to count them early,” Wilson said.

Then immediately after 8 p.m., poll workers will be able to start counting the votes cast at the advance polls that were held last week. Just 376 votes were cast at three polling places between Feb. 17 and Feb. 19.

The race was triggered when former board chair Megan Dykeman stepped down after her victory in the Langley East riding in the October provincial election.

