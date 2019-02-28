UPDATED: Fortis BC stops flow of gas, roads re-open after gas line strike

Three residences were evacuated in James Bay after Thursday morning gas line strike

Victoria Fire is on scene and roads are closed near Niagara Road and Government Street for a burst gas line Thursday morning in Victoria. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

Fortis BC shut down a line Thursday morning after gas was “flowing freely” near Niagara Street and Government Street.

Shortly before 10 a.m., an excavator working construction at the corner of Government and Niagara ruptured an unmarked natural gas line.

Gas was “flowing freely from the gas line,” said Doug Carey, battalion chief, Victoria Fire Department. “We’ve evacuated three residences that are in the downwind plume of the gas to make sure that the residents, or occupants, are safe.”

Victoria Fire Department vehicles and personnel blocked the area and cleared a handful of residences. Fortis shut down the flow and the area re-opened to traffic around noon.

Comment from Battalion Chief Doug Carey of the Victoria Fire Department on the ongoing gas leak in James Bay. #yyjtraffic @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/cxCvXQhSmr — Keri Coles (@KeriColesPhotog) February 28, 2019

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter