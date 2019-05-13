UPDATED: Flames were spreading to brush as firefighters responded to burning truck in Campbell River

The Campbell River Fire Department posted this image of a burned-out pickup truck to social media on May 13.

Campbell River firefighters doused a blazing pickup truck on Highway 19 on Monday morning.

The truck was fully involved as firefighters responded to the incident at 10:13 a.m., and flames were spreading to the nearby brush, according to deputy fire chief Kelly Bellefleur.

“A quick response from the on-duty firefighters was critical in enabling us to quickly knock down the fire and keep the fire from spreading and getting away on us in the dry brush,” Bellefleur said in an email.

A photo posted to Twitter by the Campbell River Fire Department shows two firefighters hosing down the red truck. A second photo shows the Ford F-150’s cabin reduced to a burned-out shell.

Firefighters douse burning pickup truck in #CampbellRiver https://t.co/qEozXyQ12o — Campbell River Mirror (@CRMirror) May 13, 2019

No injuries were reported following the incident, which took place on Highway 19 southbound, about 1 km south of Willis Road. The fire appears to have started in the passenger compartment.

“The driver noticed smoke in the cabin and immediately pulled over and got his fire extinguisher,” Bellefleur said. “There were flames visible at that point, which he knocked down with his extinguisher.”

Unfortunately, the fire kept burning and continued to engulf the truck as firefighters arrived. The fire department’s No. 1 fire engine responded to the blaze. Bellefleur said the driver was the sole occupant. The entire truck, including its engine compartment, was heavily damaged or completely destroyed in the fire, he said.

@davidgordonkoch david.koch@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter