UPDATED: Fire call at Maple Ridge homeless camp

Firefighters and ambulance were called to a fire at Anita Place Tent City in Maple Ridge, Thursday morning.

At approximately 9:15 a.m., the call came in that a fire there was fully involved. It burned one tent and damaged another, said assistant fire chief Mark Smitton.

There was no one in the tent at the time, and the occupant is trying to be located, he added. Another resident of the camp was taken by ambulance to hospital for a precautionary checkup.

Fire Chief Howard Exner said last week that there are serious safety concerns at the camp, including the use of propane tanks inside tents for warmth.

One resident said that people sometimes steal fire extinguishers. However, he added that Maple Ridge Fire Rescue was on scene quickly.

