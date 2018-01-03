UPDATED: Finnegan’s Pub and Phoenix Ballroom closing their doors for the last time

Owner says energy and passion has left after 30 years

The Phoenix Ballroom and Finnegan’s Pub are closing.

The two Abbotsford businesses, owned by Paul Esposito Sr., will operate for the last time on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Finnegan’s reopened in 2009 near the Abbotsford Centre, following a fire that destroyed its original location.

“Since reopening in 2009 we have faced many challenges: some predictable and expected while others out of our control and a complete surprise. Yet, we always remained dedicated to our members and our customers,” Esposito wrote on the pub’s Facebook page. “Whether it is because of these challenges, or our family being in this industry for over 30 years, or maybe a combination of both, our energy & passion for operating Finnegan’s and Phoenix has unfortunately left us.”

He said the Esposito family is thankful to its customers and various employees since the pub first opened in 1987.

“So many great memories were created over enjoying a good meal, a beverage and great conversation,” he said.

Customers with events planned after Jan. 13 at the Phoenix Ballroom will be contacted directly and can email ec1@espositogroup.ca, according to a Facebook post from the company.

Reached by phone, Esposito declined to comment further on the reasons for the closures and any plans for the future.