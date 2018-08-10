Updated: Falkland boil water notice continues

Falkland water users should continue to boil their water after recent tests still show a high bacterial count. Work is ongoing to flush the wells and test the system for safety.

The CSRD has also issued an apology to residents for any inconvenience this has caused. The Boil Water Notice will be in effect until further notice.

Stay tuned for further updates.

