The boil water order continues in Falkland. (File photo)

Updated: Falkland boil water notice continues

Recent water quality tests still show a high bacterial count in the Falkland Water System.

  • Aug. 10, 2018 12:00 a.m.
Falkland water users should continue to boil their water after recent tests still show a high bacterial count. Work is ongoing to flush the wells and test the system for safety.

The CSRD has also issued an apology to residents for any inconvenience this has caused. The Boil Water Notice will be in effect until further notice.

Stay tuned for further updates.

