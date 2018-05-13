Updated: Driver flees scene after truck crash in Langley neighbourhood

Dodge Ram ended up on its side after hitting parked vehicles, driver fled scene

A pickup ended up on its side in a Langley residential neighbourhood after crashing into two other vehicles early Sunday morning.

Images posted to social media show the 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck ended up half-flipped on Wakefield Drive near Wakefield Court in the Langley Meadows area.

Police said the truck caused “significant damage” to a pair of parked vehicles, a 2007 Chevy Trail Blazer and a 2006 Ford Escape.

Police and fire were called to the scene.

A resident of the area reported hearing a loud bang around 2:15 a.m.

The male driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot, despite an attempt by one eyewitness to keep him from leaving, police said.

No serious injuries were reported.

Langley RCMP said the registered owner of the truck would be ticketed.

dan.ferguson@langleytimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter