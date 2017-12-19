UPDATED: Delta Police seize hundreds of marijuana plants from North Delta home

The property was in the neighbourhood of Sungod Recreation Centre

Correction: An earlier version of this story included Leykauf’s referral to Health Canada regulations on medical marijuana. That referral was for information purposes only, and not directly related to the production of marijuana at the North Delta location.

Police seized hundreds of marijuana plants from a North Delta home on Thursday, Dec. 14.

According to Delta police public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf, the DPD received information about a possible grow-op near Sungod Recreation Centre and secured a warrant to search the property.

When police arrived on Dec. 14, they seized several hundred cannabis plants from the property. According to neighbour Fritz Hornung, who shared his personal Facebook post on the North Delta Community Corner, the police left 93 plants at the home because of a medical marijuana licence. The post has since been removed from the Community Corner, but remains on his personal page.

Leykauf said police were unable to comment on whether plants were left at the property or whether anyone living at the home had a licence to grow medical marijuana.

Numerous commenters on Hornung’s post suggested the number of plants allegedly left behind indicated the marijuana was intended for commercial rather than personal use.

However, Health Canada’s medical marijuana regulations use a complex calculation to determine how many plants someone with a medical marijuana licence can grow, meaning there is no one limit for the number of plants one may have for personal use.

The matter is still under investigation with the local authorities.

