UPDATED: Crews extinguish fire in Esquimalt apartment building

Crews are responding to an apartment fire in Esquimalt. (Provided by Laura Cross)

One person was taken to hospital after emergency crews doused a structure fire in 1300-block of Esquimalt Road Thursday evening.

Traffic on Esquimalt Road at Sturdee Street remained blocked in both directions as of 8 p.m. on April 30. Tina Thiessen, who lives across the street, says she didn’t see much but that one man was brought out of the building.

BREAKING: Crews are responding to a structure fire in the 1300-block of Esquimalt Road. This video, shot by Laura Cross, shows smoke coming out of a third-storey balcony. @NinaGrossman is headed to the scene, stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/uiUwGWscJU — kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) May 1, 2020

Esquimalt Fire Rescue and the Victoria Police Department remain on scene. Before the fire was out, smoke could be seen coming from a third-storey balcony.

Esquimalt Fire Chief Chris Jancowski said crews were notified of the blaze just before 7 p.m. Upon arrival there was heavy smoke and flames coming out of a third-floor unit.

Crews mounted an “aggressive attack,” entering the building through the third-floor balcony and successfully controlling the fire within minutes of arrival. Jancowski said there was at least one person in the suite at the time of the fire, although the cause is unknown at this time.

“It’s not suspicious at this time, but an investigation is starting as I speak,” said Jancowski. One person was transported to hospital for smoke inhalation and another person was treated on scene for a tripping injury.

VicPD is asking people to avoid the area as traffic will be impacted.

According to Jancowski all the contents of the affected suite have been damaged, along with the extensive smoke damage to one side of the building and water damage to the unit directly below the one where the fire was. In total, six units in the apartment building were affected by the fire, another six units were not. Crews are hoping to maintain utilities in the unaffected suites so those residents can return to their homes later in the evening.

Residents living in the affected suites will be assessed by Esquimalt Emergency Social Services in order to find a place for them to stay.

Crews are expected to remain on scene for the next several hours.

