UPDATED: CRD closes Mill Hill Park as crews battle wildfire

Smoke fills the air near Mill Hill Park, where Langford Fire Rescue is working on extinguishing a blaze. (@Calum_C/Twitter)

Langford Fire Rescue asking people to avoid the area

Fire crews are working to extinguish a fire in Mill Hill Park.

Langford Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid the area and to keep access to the park clear for fire vehicles.

According to fire crews, there are no structures threatened at this time.

As of 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, the Capital Regional District closed the park, effective immediately, at the request of fire crews due to a wildfire. Within Thetis Lake Regional Park, access to Main Beach and West Beach is being limited to allow for helicopter bucketing as required.

Water bomber dumps retardant on Mill Hill while I take a break from washing dishes. Hopefully there were no injuries. @cityofcolwood @LangfordFire @VRFD #spotnews #yyjnews pic.twitter.com/uJJA4IGtiO — Chad Hipolito (@chadhip) July 22, 2020

