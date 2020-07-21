UPDATED: CRD closes Mill Hill Park as crews battle wildfire

Langford Fire Rescue asking people to avoid the area

  • Jul. 21, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Smoke fills the air near Mill Hill Park, where Langford Fire Rescue is working on extinguishing a blaze. (@Calum_C/Twitter)

Fire crews are working to extinguish a fire in Mill Hill Park.

Langford Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid the area and to keep access to the park clear for fire vehicles.

According to fire crews, there are no structures threatened at this time.

As of 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, the Capital Regional District closed the park, effective immediately, at the request of fire crews due to a wildfire. Within Thetis Lake Regional Park, access to Main Beach and West Beach is being limited to allow for helicopter bucketing as required.

READ ALSO: Colwood park brush fire believed to be human-caused

