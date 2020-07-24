UPDATED: Crash investigation impedes Victoria traffic on Gorge Road East

One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle collision in the area of the Robin Hood Inn and Suites – located between Gorge Road East and Burnside Road East.
VicPD says officers responded to the crash in the 3000-block of Carroll Street just before 1 p.m. and that one person was injured.
A heavy police presence remained in the area as of 3 p.m. Officers had the righthand westbound lane of Gorge Road East blocked from Carroll Street to Albany Street.
Bowen Osoko, a spokesperson for VicPD, says the continued police presence in the neighbourhood is due to the collision reconstruction team remaining on scene to gather evidence for the investigation.
There is a heavy police presence in the area near Gorge Road East, Carroll Street and Albany Street. The area is taped off and blocked by police vehicles and traffic is impacted. @VictoriaNews #yyjtraffic https://t.co/b9XEMRIM1b pic.twitter.com/6mwQcWmJI8
— Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) July 24, 2020
