UPDATED: Cowichan owner looking for prized lost Bullmastiffs

UPDATE: Gino has been found on a trail in the area near Williams’s home. Please continue to keep an eye out for Raven, who remains missing.

One of the top male Bullmastiffs in Canada has gone missing, and his owner wants him back home.

Grant Williams, who breeds and shows Bullmastiffs, said Gino, his award-winning two-year-old, went missing from his property on Indian Road, in the Glenora area, along with another younger and smaller female named Raven.

He said the dogs were in a well-fenced yard on the property when they went missing at about 9 a.m. on Monday, April 20.

“They are not jumpers, so they could not have jumped over the five-foot fence, and there is no indication of how they got out of the yard,” Williams said.

“This is the first time this has ever happened. I breed for good temperament and the dogs are very friendly. I’ve been looking for them ever since they went missing. I really want them back.”

If anyone has seen the dogs or have any information on their whereabouts, please call Williams at 250-815-6778.

