UPDATED: Cougar spotted near Colwood’s Royal Bay High School Sunday morning

A cougar was spotted near Royal Bay High School in Colwood on Sunday morning.

Conservation officers were called to Ryder Hesjadal Way and Pipet Place to patrol the area. West Shore RCMP tweeted that conservation believes the cougar had left the area, as of 10:15 a.m.

If you do see a cougar that poses a threat to public safety, you should call 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP) immediately.

