Crews repair lines downed by a commercial truck near Regina Avenue and Seaton Road in Saanich on June 24. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)

UPDATED: Commercial truck clips lines in Saanich

BC Hydro called, determines lines are cable and phone, not power

  • Jun. 24, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Hydro crews determined downed wires were cable and phone lines after a truck clipped lines Monday in Saanich.

A commercial truck heading southbound on Seaton Street clipped a the lines and Saanich firefighters asked the driver to remain inside the vehicle while waiting for hydro crews.

The wires are impacting traffic at Regina Avenue and Seaton Street.

More to come as it becomes available.

