UPDATED: Collision involving driver, pedestrian snarls traffic at Hillside Avenue, Blanshard Street

A collision involving a driver and a pedestrian at the intersection of Hillside Avenue and Blanshard Street resulted in temporary traffic impacts Saturday afternoon.

Just before 3:30 p.m. on April 17, VicPD took to social media to share that the intersection was closed to all traffic while emergency crews responded. Police did not share information about potential injuries or the cause of the crash.

Drivers were asked to stay clear of the area and find an alternate route. The intersection reopened just before 4 p.m.

We’re responding to a collision btwn a pedestrian & a vehicle at Hillside & Blanshard. The intersection is closed. Please use an alternate route. #yyjtraffic — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) April 17, 2021

