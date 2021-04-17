A Victoria Police Department cruiser. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

UPDATED: Collision involving driver, pedestrian snarls traffic at Hillside Avenue, Blanshard Street

VicPD temporarily close intersection for emergency crews

  • Apr. 17, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A collision involving a driver and a pedestrian at the intersection of Hillside Avenue and Blanshard Street resulted in temporary traffic impacts Saturday afternoon.

Just before 3:30 p.m. on April 17, VicPD took to social media to share that the intersection was closed to all traffic while emergency crews responded. Police did not share information about potential injuries or the cause of the crash.

Drivers were asked to stay clear of the area and find an alternate route. The intersection reopened just before 4 p.m.

READ ALSO: ‘Entire province faces risk’: B.C. citizens urged to prepare for above-average spring flooding

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich News

Previous story
Update: Famous Cariboo carver Ken Sheen’s wood shop destroyed by fire
Next story
High-traffic Parksville intersection to get temporary 4-way stop

Just Posted

Most Read