UPDATED: Car smashes into street light pole in residential Kelowna neighbourhood

RCMP were called to a crash at 12:24 p.m. this afternoon, both the Kelowna Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service were already on scene tending to vehicle occupants.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash, which occurred at the Ethel Street and Morrison Avenue intersection, according to the Kelowna RCMP.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the driver of the grey Ford F150 pickup truck failed to stop for the stop sign westbound on Morrison Avenue at Ethel Street, when it collided with a grey Mitsubishi Lancer, which careened into a light standard, according to the RCMP.

The driver and lone passenger from each vehicle were medically assessed and subsequently released at the scene by emergency medical crews.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck, a 46-year-old man from Northern BC, was fined under the BC Motor Vehicle Act for failing to obey a traffic control device.

Police and the Kelowna Fire Department are on the scene of what appears to be a two-vehicle collision at Ethel Street and and Morrison.

When police and firefighters arrived on scene around 12:45 p.m. Friday, they found a car and pick-up truck that appeared to have collided, and the car smashed against a street light pole.

The impact knocked the pole partially off its foundation. The pole has not fallen over but is leaning at an angle in front of a house. The vehicles are on the sidewalk in front of a house.

There is no word of injuries at this point.

