RCMP are on scene of a water rescue in Maple Ridge Park. (Black Press - file photo)

UPDATED: Body found in Maple Ridge Park

Emergency responders were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17

A man collecting cans in Maple Ridge Park discovered a body in the Alouette River.

Jim Young was picking up tins along the Alouette just before 4 p.m. Thursday Sept. 17, when he made the grisly discovery.

“I was just walking along the trail here, enjoying the scenery, and all of a sudden I noticed a body in the water,” Young said.

He does the walk often, and still had a can in his hand, that he had found along the stroll.

Young said the body looked to be that of a young man.

Police, fire and paramedics were called to the scene underneath the bridge along 232 Street.

Currently pedestrian traffic is being blocked along the bridge.

More to come when information is available

