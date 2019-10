Details are spotty, but investigation of the incident lasted into the evening

Saanich Police have closed traffic on Quadra Street northbound following a collision Sunday afternoon (Black Press File).

Quadra Street has re-opened after emergency crews including police had responded to a collision in Saanich on Quadra Avenue near Union Avenue.

Police announced the re-opening just after 8 p.m.Details behind the incident are spotty, but authorities announced the closure of Quadra Street northbound between Union Avenue and Reynolds Street to automobiles and pedestrians at around 5 p.m.

Updates to follow.

