UPDATED: Air ambulance called to scene of pedestrian incident on TCH near Chemainus

Chemainus firefighters were called to the scene of a pedestrian incident on the Trans Canada Highway at Mount Sicker Road Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The northbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway were shut down between Mount Sicker Road and Chemainus Road on Wednesday, March 10, following a traffic incident with a pedestrian.

Chemainus firefighters were called to the scene just before 10 a.m., after a report of a pedestrian injured on the highway. Martin Drakeley, manager of Fire and Bylaw Services for the Municipality of North Cowichan, said a highways worker was hit by a set of wheels from a transport truck.

Later, an air ambulance was called in.

The RCMP were also called to the scene.

A detour for traffic was set up along Chemainus Road.

More details as they become available.

