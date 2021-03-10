Chemainus firefighters were called to the scene of a pedestrian incident on the Trans Canada Highway at Mount Sicker Road Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

UPDATED: Air ambulance called to scene of pedestrian incident on TCH near Chemainus

Chemainus firefighters were called to the scene just before 10 a.m.

The northbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway were shut down between Mount Sicker Road and Chemainus Road on Wednesday, March 10, following a traffic incident with a pedestrian.

Chemainus firefighters were called to the scene just before 10 a.m., after a report of a pedestrian injured on the highway. Martin Drakeley, manager of Fire and Bylaw Services for the Municipality of North Cowichan, said a highways worker was hit by a set of wheels from a transport truck.

Later, an air ambulance was called in.

The RCMP were also called to the scene.

A detour for traffic was set up along Chemainus Road.

More details as they become available.

