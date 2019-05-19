Emergency personnel remain on-scene on Highway 6 at Pottery Road in Vernon for a two-car collision. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

UPDATED 6:15 P.M.: Serious accident closes portion of Highway 6 in Vernon

Car and pickup involved in collision near Pottery Road just after 5 p.m.; detours around scene

  • May. 19, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Highway 6 in Vernon is closed in both directions between Pottery Road and Waddington Drive as emergency personnel deal with the aftermath of a serious two-vehicle collision Sunday.

The accident was called in at around 5 p.m.

A car and a pickup truck were involved and there could be a possible fatality associated with the crash.

Traffic is being detoured around the scene.

According to Drive BC, the highway is slated to reopen around 10 p.m.

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Boaters in B.C. asked to help stop spread of invasive species
Next story
Parksville Beach Festival Society launches campaign for outdoor stage

Just Posted

Most Read