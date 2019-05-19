UPDATED 6:15 P.M.: Serious accident closes portion of Highway 6 in Vernon

Highway 6 in Vernon is closed in both directions between Pottery Road and Waddington Drive as emergency personnel deal with the aftermath of a serious two-vehicle collision Sunday.
The accident was called in at around 5 p.m.
A car and a pickup truck were involved and there could be a possible fatality associated with the crash.
CLOSED – #BCHwy6 – Vehicle incident between Pottery Rd and Waddington Dr has the highway closed in both directions in #VernonBC. Crews are on scene. Detour via Pottery Rd and 15th St. Estimated time of re-opening at 10 PM. Next update 9 PM.
More info: https://t.co/lZPoRkcH6L
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) May 20, 2019
Traffic is being detoured around the scene.
According to Drive BC, the highway is slated to reopen around 10 p.m.
@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.