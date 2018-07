Maryjane Tom had not been seen since midnight, but has since been located.

Vancouver police were searching for a missing 10-year-old who hadn’t been seen since midnight on Sunday.

But as of 10:30 p.m. tonight, she is now reportedly found “safe and sound,” said VPD’s Sgt. Jason Robillard.

According to police, Maryjane Tom was last seen near 45th Avenue and Nanaimo Street in Vancouver after she went to go meet a friend around midnight.

Police were particularly concerned about her disappearance, noting she requires daily medication.

