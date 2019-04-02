UPDATE: Woman on life support after daylight shooting in North Vancouver

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case

A woman injured in a mid-day shooting in North Vancouver is now on life support.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced it is taking over the case Tuesday, just hours after the woman was taken to hospital in critical condition after shots were fired near 12 Street and Lonsdale Avenue.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Mounties said there is no risk to the public following the incident, and the area will remain cordoned off for a while.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said the woman had died. Police have since corrected the provided information.

@ashwadhwani ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.