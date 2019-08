Accident on Highway 3A near Slocan Junction

A woman was taken to hospital after a single-car accident on Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson on Tuesday morning.

Police say the woman was driving a car that struck a hydro pole just east of the junction of 3A and Highway 6.

The accident occurred around 11 a.m. and snarled traffic for several hours.

Police reduced traffic to single-lane alternating for several hours while FortisBC and Telus crews worked to repair the damage.

There’s no word on the woman’s condition.