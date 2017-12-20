UPDATE, with video: Pedestrian, 81, dies after being struck at Scott Road near 72nd in Surrey

A man was struck by an SUV Friday afternoon in the 7100-block of Scott Road. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

His death marks Surrey's seventh pedestrian fatality this year

  Dec. 20, 2017
SURREY — An 81-year-old Surrey man has died in hospital after being struck by an SUV that was turning left in the 7100-block of Scott Road into a strip mall last Friday afternoon.

The victim, whose name police have not released, was Surrey’s seventh pedestrian fatality this year. He was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital unconscious with head injuries after paramedics and firefighters treated him at the scene.

The driver remained on scene and is co-operating with investigators, according to a Surrey RCMP statement.

“It is not (known) if the pedestrian was in a crosswalk. The contributing factors to the collision are currently under investigation.”

So far this year seven pedestrians have been killed and 11 seriously injured on Surrey’s streets. All told, there have been 18 traffic fatalities and 23 serious injuries in Surrey in 2017.

Ten pedestrians were killed in Surrey in 2016 and 20 were seriously injured. That year, Surrey recorded 14 fatalities and 29 people seriously injured in traffic crashes.

