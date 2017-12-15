UPDATE, with video: Man in his 80s hit by SUV at Scott Road near 72nd in Surrey

A man was struck by an SUV Friday afternoon in the 7100-block of Scott Road. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP are investigating after an elderly man was struck by an SUV that was turning left in the 7100-block of Scott Road into a strip mall at about 2:30 p.m. Friday.

A freelance photographer said the victim, described by Surrey RCMP as a man in his 80s, was unconscious and suffered major head injuries. He was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital after paramedics and firefighters treated him at the scene. Police say he’s in serious condition.

“The driver has remained on scene and is co-operating with investigators,” according to a Surrey RCMP statement.

“It is not (known) if the pedestrian was in a crosswalk. The contributing factors to the collision are currently under investigation.”

The Criminal Collision Investigation Team is on scene.

“Traffic in the area has not been affected and there are no road closures,” police added.

So far this year six pedestrians have been killed and 11 seriously injured on Surrey’s streets. All told, there have been 18 traffic fatalities and 23 serious injuries in Surrey in 2017.

Ten pedestrians were killed in Surrey in 2016 and 20 were seriously injured. That year, Surrey recorded 14 fatalities and 29 people seriously injured in traffic crashes.

