UPDATE: Wildfire closes Highway 97 near Antlers Beach

BC Wildfire has been called in to assist local fire crews with blaze

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.

Do we wait or turn around? pic.twitter.com/HehhDFOIFI — TJ Spicer ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡¦ (@fencecrow) June 28, 2021

BC Wildfire is on scene with helicopters responding to the blaze above Highway 97 at Brent Road.

There are also reports a man has crashed his vehicle into the ditch south of Brent Road, after suffering a medical issue.

BC Ambulance is responding to the scene.

Traffic backed up headed north on Highway 97.(John Arendt/ Summerland Review)

Highway 97, near Peachland, is closed in both directions after a grass fire broke out just after 9 a.m. Monday.

The fire quickly spread up the hillside and flames are candling in nearby trees.

The blaze is located near Brent Road, close to Antlers Beach. There are no structures nearby and there is a fire break at the top of the hill from a former blaze that the flames are currently moving toward.

BC Wildfire has been called in to assist and might use Highway 97 as a landing area.

This is the second blaze BC Wildfire has responded to in the last two days after a house fire spread to grass on June 26. That blaze grew to .5 hectares inside and 20 residences were placed on an evacuation alert. The fire was brought under control by that evening.

