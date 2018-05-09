UPDATE: Westside Road re-opened

Three kilometres north of Fintry, Westside Road was closed for majority of the day

UPDATED 3:15 p.m.:

Westside Road is now open in both directions.

Drive BC reports the wash out three kilometres north of Fintry is now clear.

But motorists are advised that work will be starting Thursday to repair the road.

During construction, Westside Road will be open to single-lane alternating traffic.

“Please watch for crews and expect delays,” DriveBC advises.

UPDATED WEDNESDAY, MAY, 9, 12:15 p.m.:

The Ministry of Transportation is advising motorists to check DriveBC for updates on Westside Road, which is closed in both directions, approximately three kilometres north of Fintry Provincial Park.

To ensure the safety of travellers, the ministry said the closure was put in place because of heavy rainfall and the potential of road failure. There is no detour, and no estimated time of reopening.

The ministry’s geotechnical staff are assessing the area, and will determine when the road is safe to open.

“Peoples’ safety is our top priority, and we are doing everything possible to maintain safe road conditions,” said the ministry in an e-mail to Black Press. “Several side roads have washed out in the Okanagan-Shuswap district, however, no residents have been cut off by these closures. The ministry will continue to coordinate emergency response efforts with all local governments and regional districts to support these communities.”

UPDATED WEDNESDAY, MAY 9, 10:30 a.m.:

Westside Road may be shut in both directions for at least 24 hours three kilometres north of Fintry.

The road washed out due to heavy rain Wednesday morning.

“It’s the same site where a piece of road broke away near Ewings Landing,” said Wayne Carson, Central Okanagan West director with the Region District of Central Okanagan.

“With all of the rain, officials are quite concerned about the state of the road.”

Carson said geotech engineers will soon be on-site to discuss the road and the situation.

“The road may be closed until tomorrow,” said Carson.

ORIGINAL STORY

There’s been another washout on Westside Road.

The winding connection between Vernon and Kelowna is closed in both directions three kilometres north of Fintry, according to the latest from DriveBC.

READ MORE: PORTION OF WESTSIDE ROAD CAVES

There is no estimated time of opening and an assessment is in progress.

An update is expected at 10 a.m. More to come.

