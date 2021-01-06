A truck fire closed down Westlake Drive near Rosewood Drive. (Dave Ogilvie)

UPDATE: Westlake Drive reopens after truck fire

The road is closed both ways

  • Jan. 6, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE: 11:46 a.m.

Westlake Drive has reopened for single-lane alternating traffic.

Fire crews at the scene said there were no injuries.

They said the owner of the vehicle pulled over to the side of the road and started working on the truck when it suddenly caught on fire.

Westlake Drive is closed both ways after a truck fire this morning.

West Kelowna fire crews have already extinguished the fire, but the road is still closed. A detour is available near Rosewood Drive.

So far, there are no reports of injuries.

More to come.

READ: Second large gathering a Kelowna church results in ticket

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
Low cost airline suspending flights to and from Prince George
Next story
Driver injured in Northern Health Connections bus crash near Quesnel

Just Posted

Most Read