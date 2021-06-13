UPDATE: West Kelowna fire crews rescue injured mountain biker

The injury took place at the top of Smith Creek Road

Update: 4:53 p.m.

West Kelowna emergency crews have successfully rescued a woman who was injured while mountain biking on a trail at the top of Smith Creek Road.

At around 4:40 p.m., crews walked the woman down the trail on a wheeled basket stretcher.

The woman reportedly has a leg injury and will be taken to hospital for examination.

Original 4:14 p.m.

West Kelowna emergency crews are responding to reports of an injured mountain biker.

The incident took place 15 minutes up a trail at the top of Smith Creek Road at around 3:20 p.m.

Three fire crews and one ambulance are on scene. A witness told the Capital News he saw crews loading equipment into a utility vehicle to drive up the trail and find the mountain biker.

The Capital News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

