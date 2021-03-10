UPDATE w/VIDEO: Chilliwack Fire Department battle fully-involved vehicle fire, explosion heard

Vehicle located in between two brick buildings on Main Street

Chilliwack firefighters were called to a fully-involved vehicle fire Wednesday.

Multiple calls came in after people heard a loud explosion and saw flames and smoke coming from what appeared to be a building on Main Street in downtown Chilliwack right around noon on March 10.

When crews arrived, they found a fully-involved Jeep that was parked in between two brick buildings just northeast of Kipp Avenue.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze as many people watched.

RCMP were also called to the scene.

