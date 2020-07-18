UPDATE w/ PHOTOS: Vacant house fire downtown Chilliwack

Firefighters on the scene after 4:30 p.m. on Robson Street

Chilliwack Fire Department crews were dispatched to a vacant house fire on Robson Street Saturday afternoon around 4:45 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the house fully engulfed in flames.

Heavy smoke and flames were seen billowing from the property from behind cedar hedges as firefighters worked to tackle the blaze.

Large crowds gathered in the downtown neighbourhood to watch.

The house is located between Wellington and Victoria avenues. One neighbour said squatters have been living in the vacant house for a while.

