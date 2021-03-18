UPDATE w/ PHOTOS: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Chilliwack

Incident took place on First Avenue near Carleton Street

Emergency personnel tend to a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on First Avenue at Carleton Street on Thursday, March 18, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A pedestrian was struck in the 46000-block of First Avenue in Chilliwack Thursday afternoon.

Chilliwack Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service and RCMP were called to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. on March 18 where a person was found on the ground at the south side of First Avenue.

A landing zone was being set up for the air ambulance, but was later called off.

The incident took place near the cross street of Carleton Street. There is no crosswalk at that intersection.

Traffic was blocked at Carleton Street.

