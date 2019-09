Detour not available

A vehicle incident around 3 p.m. on Highway 3 at Nighthawk Road is now clear, according to DriveBC.

UPDATE – #BCHwy3 – Vehicle incident at Nighthawk Road has single lane alternating traffic in effect. Detour not available, next update at 4:30 PM https://t.co/F7jZwCMaKk — Drive BC (@DriveBC) September 2, 2019

The incident resulted in a single lane of alternating traffic 20 kilometres west of Osoyoos.

READ MORE: Update: ‘Flames shooting everywhere’ as Okanagan Falls business burns