DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident at the end of the 232nd Street off ramp westbound on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Google Maps)

UPDATE: Vehicle incident at 232nd Street in Langley cleared

The incident was first reported around 8 a.m. Wednesday

  • Jun. 24, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

An earlier vehicle incident partially blocking the 232nd Street off ramp westbound Wednesday morning has been cleared.

DriveBC first reported the incident around 8 a.m.

“The off ramp is partially blocked, traffic can get by,” they reported online.

Emergency crews were called to the scene.

@JotiGrewal_joti.grewal@blackpress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times

Comments are closed

Previous story
The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako to get funding for a Regional Business Liason position
Next story
Canadian pandemic fines top $13M as report says punitive approach ‘ineffective’

Just Posted

Most Read