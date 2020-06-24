UPDATE: Vehicle incident at 232nd Street in Langley cleared

An earlier vehicle incident partially blocking the 232nd Street off ramp westbound Wednesday morning has been cleared.
DriveBC first reported the incident around 8 a.m.
“The off ramp is partially blocked, traffic can get by,” they reported online.
Emergency crews were called to the scene.
CLEAR #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident at the end of the 232nd st westbound off ramp in #LangleyBC is clear.
