UPDATE: Unconscious driver revived with Narcan following crash on Nanaimo’s Boxwood Road

Collision between car and transport truck triggers impaired driving by drugs investigation

Police in Nanaimo are investigating a 39-year-old Nanaimo man for impaired driving after Narcan was used to revive him following a crash Tuesday. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin

A collision on Boxwood Road on Tuesday afternoon has triggered an impaired driving investigation after a driver involved in the crash had to be revived with Narcan.

The crash happened in the 2100 block of Boxwood Road at about 12:45 p.m. when a BMW car, travelling northbound, hit a transport truck and then came to a stop against a utility pole.

“Witnesses stated the suspect vehicle was seen swerving into the oncoming lane, then collided with a truck and came to rest next to a hydro pole,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in an e-mail.

B.C. Ambulance, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and RCMP responded.

The driver, a 39-year-old Nanaimo man, was unconscious and treated at the scene by paramedics who used Narcan to revive him.

“The driver was taken to local hospital,” O’Brien said. “Impaired driving by drugs investigation is underway.”

For past coverage of car crashes in Nanaimo, click here.

photos@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin