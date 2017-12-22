UPDATE: Two workers hurt at Abbotsford feed mill suffered serious foot injuries

Heavy object fell on feet of two maintenance crew members, sending both to hospital

Wednesday’s incident at Ritchie-Smith Feeds involved a heavy object falling on the feet of two maintenance workers.

Ritchie-Smith general manager Dave Dieleman said two workers remain in hospital, each with serious injuries to one of their feet. They are each expected to make a full recovery.

The incident had first been reported to emergency crews Wednesday afternooon as an explosion, but that wasn’t the case, Dieleman said.

Federal investigators are conducting an investigation at the feed mill where two workers were treated by paramedics Wednesday, but officials with the federal Labour Program refused to disclose any particulars of the incident when contacted by The News.

A spokesperson only wrote: “The Labour Program is currently conducting an investigation, therefore we cannot comment on any specific findings, nor can we publicly share any documents.”

Most public bodies regularly disclose the number of injured parties when an incident occurs.

