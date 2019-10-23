UPDATE: Two people found dead in Coquitlam home were known to each other

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

The Integrated Homicide Investigative Team (IHIT) confirmed Wednesday that someone was killed in a Coquitlam residence.

The team stated on social media that two people who were known to each other were found dead in a home. One was the victim of a homicide and the circumstances of the other are still being examined.

RCMP earlier confirmed the investigation was taking place in the area of Seaton Avenue and Ducklow Street.

According to IHIT, there are no outstanding suspects.

ORIGINAL: 9:40 a.m.

The team that investigates homicides in the Lower Mainland has been deployed in Coquitlam.

RCMP have confirmed that the Integrated Homicide Investigative Team (IHIT) was conducting an investigation Wednesday morning in the area of Seaton Avenue and Ducklow Street.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin told Black Press Media there is no perceived risk to the public.

Since IHIT has primacy on the file, McLaughlin was not able to provide further comment.

