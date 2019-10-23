(IHIT Twitter photo)

UPDATE: Two people found dead in Coquitlam home were known to each other

Integrated Homicide Investigative Team investigating near Seaton Avenue, Ducklow Street

  • Oct. 23, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

The Integrated Homicide Investigative Team (IHIT) confirmed Wednesday that someone was killed in a Coquitlam residence.

The team stated on social media that two people who were known to each other were found dead in a home. One was the victim of a homicide and the circumstances of the other are still being examined.

RCMP earlier confirmed the investigation was taking place in the area of Seaton Avenue and Ducklow Street.

According to IHIT, there are no outstanding suspects.

ORIGINAL: 9:40 a.m.

The team that investigates homicides in the Lower Mainland has been deployed in Coquitlam.

RCMP have confirmed that the Integrated Homicide Investigative Team (IHIT) was conducting an investigation Wednesday morning in the area of Seaton Avenue and Ducklow Street.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin told Black Press Media there is no perceived risk to the public.

Since IHIT has primacy on the file, McLaughlin was not able to provide further comment.

READ MORE: Overnight shooting in downtown Chilliwack leaves one male on life support

karissa.gall@blackpress.caLike us on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/BCNews/

” target=”_blank”>Facebook and follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/blackpressmedia

” target=”_blank”>Twitter

Previous story
Task force urges council to keep ice-making in Rossland arena

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Prep work starts on Burns Lake LNG camp

    Preparations for the construction of TC Energy's Coastal GasLink (CGL) liquefied natural gas (LNG) pipeline project are ramping up across the north and clearing work has begun for the work camp near Burns Lake.

  • No cannabis store for downtown Barriere

    Over 60 area residents turned out for a Public Hearing at the District of Barriere last Monday evening regarding the rezoning of a property in the downtown core to accommodate a cannabis store.

  • Forestry renewal bid engagement ends

    The provincial government's Interior forest sector renewal engagement period has ended and a report with its findings will be released later in the year.

  • New film probes funding of anti-oil activism

    The work of researcher Vivian Krause has been compiled into film format with the new documentary Over A Barrel.

  • District pursues grants

    Improved business facades possible

  • Rural taxation to support Houston rec services proposed

    Matter being forwarded to regional district for consideration

  • Cleared land

    Site clearing is now complete on a piece of property between the 7-11 and Buck Creek with a view to potential development. Owned for decades by retired dentist, Dr. Paul Comparelli, who has now passed it on to his children, the site already has a District of Houston commercial C-2 attached to it which is defined as service commercial. (Submitted photo)