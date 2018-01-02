UPDATE: Two male victims killed in head on collision on Sea-to-Sky Tuesday

Six people were taken to hospital and a 'car smashed to pieces' in crash north of Squamish

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed that two male victims were killed in a major head on collision that closed the Sea-to-Sky for seven hours just north of Squamish on Tuesday night.

A spokesperson said that the investigation is still in its early stages and no further details are currently available.

BC Emergency Health Services said that six ambulances and four hospitals responded, taking four patients in critical condition and two in serious condition to hospital.

The Sea-to-Sky reopened just before 2:30 a.m. after a crash that left a car lying in a ditch “absolutely totalled.”

Richy Middleton said he was driving southbound approximately 20 cars behind the crash at the the Cheekeye River Bridge.

“It’s massive head on collision. They said the highway’s going to closed for hours,” said Middleton.

“The southbound car in the ditch is smashed to pieces… and facing northwards. It appears to have spun a complete 180.”

Police at the scene had told drivers on Tuesday night that the highway between Squamish and Whistler could be closed for 10 hours, he said.

Middleton said that the van going southbound landed in a ditch and looks to be “absolutely totalled” while the northbound truck is is heavily damaged sitting sideways on the highway.

In total, three cars were involved in the crash, including a hatchback that seems to have “escaped unscathed,” Middleton said.

Despite frosty conditions in the region, Middleton said that conditions on the highway didn’t look particularly treacherous.

“I was right behind the sand truck. The road conditions are good,” he said.

Squamish Fire Rescue, RCMP and dozens of firefighters arrived on scene shortly after 8 p.m.

At least five people have been taken out of the southbound vehicle by emergency services.

The Squamish RCMP have not yet responded to calls for comment.

More to come.

