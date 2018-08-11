UPDATE: Two killed in crash between SUV and semi in north Surrey

VIDEO: Mounties indicate two women have died after a crash Saturday at 96th Avenue and 176th Street.

An accident near the freeway in north Surrey late Saturday afternoon has now claimed two lives.

Mounties are confirming that the crash at 176th Street and 96th Avenue resulted in two people dying, said Surrey RCMP watch commander Sgt. Brian Blair.

The collision involved an SUV and a southbound semi-truck. The accident occurred just before 5 p.m. and the RCMP had to close the area for several hours for their investigation. Witnesses reported there were four occupants in the SUV.

Police issued a statement late today confirming the accident occurred in the intersection. And just a few minutes ago, they confirmed that that the death count had risen to two.

A 54-year-old woman, as well as a 27-year-old woman, were killed. Their names “are not being released,” Blair said.

“The on scene investigation has been completed,” he added. “And the road has now been [re-]opened, he said referring to the high-traffic intersection on Highway 15, just south of Highway 1.

“As the investigation is continuing, no further information is available at this time,” Blair concluded.